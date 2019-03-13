A man watches an NHK program on his cellphone. The top court says owners of cellphones with television functions must pay subscription fees to the public broadcaster. | ?¯

Owners of TV-capable cellphones must pay public channel fees, top court rules

Kyodo

The Supreme Court has finalized high court rulings ordering owners of television-capable cellphones to pay a subscription fee to public broadcaster NHK, Kyodo News learned Wednesday.

The Japanese Broadcast Law obliges anyone who has a TV signal receiver to sign a contract with the Japan Broadcasting Corp., widely known as NHK.

Presiding Judge Toshimitsu Yamasaki ruled Tuesday in two cases that the broadcast law applies to individuals who own a cellphone with a TV function, rejecting appeals by the plaintiffs.

One of the lawsuits was filed by a member of the assembly for the city of Asaka near Tokyo who does not own a TV set, and the Saitama District Court decided in August 2016 he was not obliged to pay the subscription fee because possessing such a cellphone was not necessarily equivalent to installing a TV signal receiver.

In March last year, the Tokyo High Court overturned the ruling saying the possession of a cellphone with a TV function should be regarded as the same as installing a TV receiver, and that owners of such devices and people having TV sets need to be treated equally to ensure fairness as long as they can watch NHK channels.

In another lawsuit, both the Tokyo District Court and the Tokyo High Court ruled that the owner of a cellphone capable of receiving TV signals but without a TV set at home still needs to pay a subscription fee to the public broadcaster.

NHK issued a statement and said the top court made a “reasonable” ruling in line with its assertions.

