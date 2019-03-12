U.N. mourns loss of 21 staff members in Ethiopian jetliner crash

Flags flew at half-staff at the United Nations on Monday after 21 U.N. staff members were killed in an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said marked a “sad day” for the world body.

Guterres lead delegates at the opening of the annual gathering on women’s rights at the General Assembly in observing a moment of silence in honor of the victims.

“A global tragedy has hit close to home — and the United Nations is united in grief,” he said at the Commission on the Status of Women.

U.N. ambassadors opened a Security Council meeting on Afghanistan by standing in silence for the victims of Flight ET302, which crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa. All 157 people on board were killed.

Among the dead were many traveling to a UN environment conference in Nairobi.

The World Food Program, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR, the International Organization for Migration and the U.N. Environment agency all lost staff in the crash.