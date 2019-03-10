Japanese lawmaker in Kisarazu Municipal Assembly stabbed to death

A member of the Kisarazu Municipal Assembly in Chiba Prefecture has been stabbed to death, and investigators said Sunday they are interrogating a man believed to be a relative on suspicion of murder.

Police identified the victim as Norihisa Ishikawa, 71.

They said his wife found her bloodied husband lying face down in the hallway with multiple wounds outside their 12th floor condominium at around 8:50 p.m. on Saturday. He was confirmed dead about an hour later.

Ishikawa’s wife had gone out at around 7:30 p.m. that day after dinner. Upon her return is when she found her husband, according to the police.

The couple did not live with anyone else in the unit.

The man being interrogated was found in possession of a knife in Tokyo, according to the investigators.

Ishikawa, who joined the then Construction Ministry after graduating from the University of Tokyo in 1970, was serving his first term in the city assembly. He was planning to run in the nationwide local elections in April.