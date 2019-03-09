National / Crime & Legal

Japanese police arrest two men over attempt to bring wagyu cattle sperm into China

Kyodo

OSAKA - Police arrested two men Saturday on suspicion of trying to illegally bring fertilized eggs and sperm of wagyu cattle into China last year.

The arrests in Osaka Prefecture came as the farm ministry is tightening control of wagyu reproductive material amid the rising popularity of the Japanese beef overseas.

As part of a wider investigation into the smuggling of wagyu reproductive material out of the country, the police said Yusuke Maeda, 51, a restaurant owner, and Toshiki Ogura, 64, who is unemployed, are suspected of violating the country’s law on infectious disease control.

Maeda and Ogura have admitted to the allegation of attempting to bring the cattle eggs and sperm into China in June 2018 without prior quarantine inspection, the police said.

Chinese authorities prevented Ogura, who traveled by ferry with the sperm and eggs stashed in straw-like containers, from entering the country in July last year as he did not have a quarantine certificate, according to the agriculture ministry.

The case surfaced after the man returned to Japan with the sperm and eggs and made a declaration at the Animal Quarantine Service. The ministry filed a complaint with the Osaka police in January.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Fika Sulistyani, a native of Indonesia who came to Japan under the technical trainee program, removes bones from fish as part of her daily duties at a seafood processing factory run by Zengyoren Shokuhin Co. in Shiogama, Miyagi Prefecture, on Feb. 20.
Foreign workers helping Tohoku seafood companies recover from 2011 quake and tsunami
This is the third in a series examining how the northeast and the nation are progressing with efforts to deal with the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear crisis. For ...
Japan's oldest living female, Kane Tanaka, is honored by Fukuoka Mayor Soichiro Takashima in Fukuoka on Sept. 14, 2018. Tanaka is now the world's oldest living person.
Japanese woman honored by Guinness as oldest person at 116
A 116-year-old Japanese woman who loves playing the board game Othello was honored Saturday as the world's oldest living person by Guinness World Records. The global authority on records officia...
Representatives from East Japan Railway Co. give an update on the recovery of the Joban Line in the town of Futaba, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday.
Most evacuees under 50 from three Fukushima towns near nuclear disaster have no plan to return
A majority of people under age 50 who had lived in three towns close to the site of the 2011 Fukushima No. 1 nuclear disaster have no plans to return, an official survey showed Saturday. Many fo...

, ,