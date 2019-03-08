Red Cross blankets and cots fill the chapel of a monastery in preparation for large groups of migrants in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 21. | NICOLE NERI / VIA REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Trump asks military to house 5,000 child migrants amid mounting 'crisis' at Mexican border: Pentagon

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON - The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Department of Defense to prepare to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied illegal immigrant children amid what it calls a mounting “crisis” at the border, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Department of Health and Human Services, “requested DoD support to identify space to house up to 5,000 unaccompanied alien children on DoD installations, if needed, through September 30, 2019,” said Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Jamie Davis.

“DoD will work with the military services to identify potential locations for such support, and will work with HHS to assess any DoD facilities or suitable DoD land for potential use to provide temporary shelter for unaccompanied alien children,” he said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A submersible is lowered into the water during extensive tests to practice the launch and recovery of submersibles onboard the Ocean Zephyr after the British-led Nekton Mission reached the tiny atoll of Alphonse in Seychelles waters Thursday. The ambitious mission will delve into one of the last major unexplored frontiers on the planet, a vast body already feeling the effects of global warming.
Scientists begin exploring depths off Seychelles to gauge warming effects on last unexplored fron...
An unprecedented mission to explore the Indian Ocean and document changes taking place beneath the waves began its research on Thursday, in Seychelles waters. The British-led Nekton Mission arri...
Special counsel Robert Mueller departs after briefing members of the U.S. Senate on his investigation into potential collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2017.
Megaphones, hacking, propaganda: Robert Mueller details Russian U.S. election meddling
From breaking into computers to paying for a megaphone, Russian efforts to undermine the U.S. political system have been spelled out in detail by special counsel Robert Mueller, who has described a...
Migrants cross the river at the Mexico-U.S. border after pushing past a line of Mexican police at the Chaparral crossing in Tijuana, Mexico, last November as they try to reach the U.S. A San Diego TV station says the U.S. government ran an operation to screen journalists, activists and others while investigating last year's migrant caravan from Mexico.
U.S. government kept track of journalists, 'instigators' during migrant caravan
The U.S. government kept a database on journalists, activists, organizers and "instigators" during an investigation into last year's migrant caravan, infuriating civil liberties and media groups wh...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Red Cross blankets and cots fill the chapel of a monastery in preparation for large groups of migrants in Tucson, Arizona, Feb. 21. | NICOLE NERI / VIA REUTERS

, , , , , ,