Dollar firms to around ¥111.90 in late Tokyo trading

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥111.90 in late Tokyo trading Monday, supported by hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.90-91, up from ¥111.81-81 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1357-1357, down from $1.1371-1371, and at ¥127.09-10, down from ¥127.15-16.

The dollar briefly topped ¥112 for the first time in over two months before being pushed back.

The currency was “supported by renewed hopes for progress in U.S.-China trade talks,” an official of a major securities firm said.

The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend that U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet, probably around March 27, to sign a formal trade agreement.

The dollar was also aided by a rise in the Nikkei 225 stock average and buying by Japanese importers, traders said.

But the dollar was “susceptible to selling on a rally after it reached ¥112 for the first time in months,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

A currency broker said that “dollar-buying to chase higher ground was limited” due to weak U.S. economic data released Friday.

Active dollar buying was also held in check before China’s annual National People’s Congress kicked off Tuesday, traders said.

“Attention will focus on remarks on U.S.-China trade talks and economic measures,” the securities firm official said.

