Lawyers and supporters walk to the Sendai District Court on Feb. 8 to attend proceedings for a damages suit filed by two women who were forced to undergo sterilization surgery under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. | KYODO

National / Crime & Legal

Joint bill finalized to compensate those forcibly sterilized under Japan's defunct eugenics law

Kyodo

The ruling and opposition parties on Friday finalized a joint bill intended to provide redress to those subject to forced sterilization decades ago under a now-defunct eugenics law.

The parties aim to submit the bill to the Diet and put it into force in April.

The bill will offer an apology and a lump-sum payment of at least ¥3 million to each victim, including those without surgical records if their claims are verified by medical professionals.

The Eugenic Protection Law, which was in place between 1948 and 1996, authorized the sterilization of people with intellectual disabilities, mental illness or hereditary disorders to prevent births of “inferior” offspring. Originally it was a measure to control the population during a postwar food shortage.

Under the law, about 25,000 people with disabilities were sterilized, including some 16,500 who were operated on without their consent, according to the health ministry and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

The bill will have a preamble that reads, “We sincerely reflect on and deeply apologize for the great physical and mental suffering” that was inflicted. But the wording is expected to fall short of what those affected had sought, which was for there to be a clear mention of “the state.”

A series of law suits seeking damages have been filed against the state nationwide, but the government has claimed in court that forced sterilization was legal at the time under the law and has demanded dismissal of compensation claims.

Under the envisioned bill, compensation will be paid to those subject to medical procedures under the law, including those who agreed to undergo surgery, but not to their spouses.

As there are many cases in which victims do not have direct records of having been sterilized, the bill stipulates the launch of a committee composed of medical experts in the health ministry to certify their status.

The committee will examine indirect evidence, including circumstantial records of surgery, doctors’ opinions on postoperative scars, and testimony from the individuals themselves and staff at facilities where they stayed.

In order that discrimination against persons with disabilities is never repeated, the bill will include a plan for the Diet to conduct a fact-finding survey on the background to the issues related to the eugenics law.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sakie Yokota, the 83-year-old mother of Yokota Megumi, who was kidnapped by North Korean agents in 1977, speaks to reporters Thursday in Kawasaki after the meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended with no tangible achievements earlier in the day.
Abductees' kin disappointed with lack of progress at Trump-Kim summit
Relatives of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korean agents expressed disappointment Thursday with the apparent lack of progress on the decades-old issue during a summit between U.S. Preside...
Koichi Kawano
Hibakusha disheartened after Trump-Kim summit ends without progress on North Korea nuclear arms
Hibakusha in Japan voiced disappointment Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, meeting in Hanoi, failed to agree on denuclearizing North Korea. The two ...
An orientation session is held in Tokyo on Feb. 9 for volunteer applicants for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
Tokyo Olympics volunteers: Golden opportunity or exploitation?
Unpaid Olympic volunteers do almost everything: guide athletes around, greet dignitaries and translate for lost fans. International Olympic Committee officials acknowledge the games could...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawyers and supporters walk to the Sendai District Court on Feb. 8 to attend proceedings for a damages suit filed by two women who were forced to undergo sterilization surgery under the now-defunct Eugenic Protection Law. | KYODO

, , , , ,