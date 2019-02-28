Tokyo stocks fall back after Wall Street's slide

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday, as investors moved to lock in profits after Wall Street took a breather overnight following recent gains.

The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 171.35 points, or 0.79 percent, to end at 21,385.16, after rising 107.12 points Wednesday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 12.76 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,607.66. It gained 3.22 points the previous day.

Selling outpaced buying from the outset of Thursday’s session after the U.S. Dow Jones industrial average ended below 26,000 for the first time in four market days Wednesday.

Investors’ risk appetite was tempered by weaker-than-expected Japanese industrial output for January and Chinese manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for February, both released Thursday, brokers said.

The two major stock indicators accelerated their downswings toward the close on media reports that a press conference following the U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi would take place two hours earlier than scheduled, the brokers said.

Other media reports said U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cut short their summit schedule as they failed to agree on the communist country’s denuclearization.

Another drag to the market came from withering hopes for progress in the U.S.-China trade talks after U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Wednesday that “much still needs to be done” to resolve the two country’s trade issue, according to the brokers.

“Investors are waiting to see details of the reported progress in the U.S.-China issue,” including how long the tariff deadline will be extended from Friday and other agreed points, said Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co.

“Investors may have moved to square positions at the end of February,” said Tomoaki Fujii, head of the investment research division at Akatsuki Securities Inc.

Naito Securities’ Tabei expressed a view that fresh buying incentives are necessary for the Nikkei average to regain the levels of around 22,000 seen before its December plunges.

Falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,337 to 702 in the TSE’s first section, while 91 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.301 billion shares from 1.235 billion shares Wednesday.

Factory automation companies such as Fanuc Corp., Keyence Corp. and Yaskawa Electric Corp. posted declines, as did semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and Sumco Corp.

Daito Trust Construction Co. plunged 5.86 percent following reported apartment contract problems with consumers.

Other losers included cosmetics maker Shiseido Co. and drugmaker Eisai Co.

Meanwhile, Toei Co. jumped 6.11 percent after Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. raised its target stock price for the movie production company.

Also higher were employment information service firm Recruit Holdings Co. and game-maker Konami Holdings Corp.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 170 points to end at 21,390.