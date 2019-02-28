Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting to promote the planned Japan Exposition, at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday. | KYODO

National

Japan plans event to showcase cultural appeal for Olympics visitors

Kyodo

With the eyes of the world set to be on the country when it hosts the Olympics and Paralympics in 2020, the government is spearheading a plan to launch Japan Exposition — a plethora of exhibits and public performances throughout the nation showcasing Japanese culture.

The government is hoping it will persuade tourists to travel throughout the country, and that foreign interest in Japan will continue even after the Tokyo Games.

Preparations for the exposition will be formally launched Sunday, a year before its planned opening, with a ceremony at the National Theatre in Tokyo.

Total costs for the event have yet to be determined, but the government has set aside around ¥3.5 billion for relevant expenses under the initial budget plan for fiscal 2019.

The Japan Exposition is part of the government’s plan to promote Japanese culture overseas. It was held in France in 2018 and is also set to be launched in the United States and Southeast Asia in 2019.

The government has set up a council headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to promote the event. The project will be overseen by the Cultural Affairs Agency.

Exhibits featuring national treasures and important cultural assets are planned in cities including Tokyo and Kyoto. There will be performances by individuals designated by the country as “living national treasures” in the traditional arts of kabuki, noh and kyogen.

The exhibition will showcase manga and anime that are popular overseas, Japanese cuisine, and performing folk art from areas devastated by the massive Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.

National monuments currently undergoing renovations will also be accessible, enabling visitors to see the craftsmen’s skills. The government will also promote national parks in an effort to foster tourists’ curiosity about rural areas of the country.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

﷯Suspected cases of money laundering linked to cryptocurrencies﷯in 2018 jumped tenfold from a year before, NPA figures show.
Cases of money laundering linked to cryptocurrency in Japan up tenfold in 2018
Over 7,000 cases of suspected money laundering linked to cryptocurrencies were reported to police in 2018, the National Police Agency said Thursday. The figure jumped more than tenfold fr...
People in wheelchairs participate in a tour of Meiji Shrine, in central Tokyo.
Barrier-free tourism gaining traction in aging Japan
Universal tourism, or tourism accessible to all people regardless of age, nationality, disability and other factors that may discourage leisurely travel, is starting to gain wider recognition in...
U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is shown in crowded Ginowan in Okinawa Prefecture on Sunday.
Okinawa base referendum could deal nationwide electoral blow to Abe
The outcome of a referendum in Okinawa showing that a vast majority of residents oppose the bilateral Futenma air base relocation plan may deal a blow to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government a...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a meeting to promote the planned Japan Exposition, at the Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday. | KYODO

, , ,