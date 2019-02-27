Tokyo stocks rise, helped by buying on dips

Stocks turned up on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, helped by buying on dips.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 107.12 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 21,556.51. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 78.84 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues added 3.22 points, or 0.20 percent, to close at 1,620.42, after losing 3.67 points the previous day.

Both indexes moved on the positive side throughout the session, aided by buying that apparently came from individual investors, brokers said.

The Nikkei average’s rise was supported by the strength of Fast Retailing, a heavyweight component of the closely watched index. The clothing retailer alone pushed up the Nikkei average by some 50 points.

But a stronger yen hit export-oriented issues, capping the market’s upside, the brokers said.

The market received support from progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations, Tuesday’s congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, seen as dovish, and rises in Shanghai and other Asian stocks, according to the brokers.

Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc., said that short covering in futures trading propelled the cash stock market’s upturn.

“The market needs fresh incentives to chase higher ground” after it priced in positive factors such as the reported progress in the U.S.-China trade issue, Otani said.

The U.S.-North Korea summit starting Wednesday is unlikely to have a major impact on stock prices unless a big surprise is announced, a market source said.

Rising issues outnumbered falling ones 1,153 to 893 in the TSE’s first section, while 83 issues were unchanged.

Volume increased to 1.235 billion shares from 1.078 billion shares on Tuesday.

Pharmaceutical companies were higher. Takeda gained 2.08 percent, Eisai 2.32 percent and Astellas 1.58 percent.

Rental apartment operator Leopalace21 jumped 7.66 percent thanks to apparent buying by individual investors, brokers said.

Among other winners were game-maker Nintendo and mobile phone carrier KDDI.

On the other hand, makers of transport equipment, machinery producers and electrical equipment-makers posted losses. Of them, Yaskawa Electric fell 2.39 percent and Nidec 1.39 percent.

Construction machinery-maker Komatsu lost 1.28 percent and peer Hitachi Construction 1.49 percent after JPMorgan Securities Japan Co. revised down investment ratings for the companies.

Also lower were tech conglomerate SoftBank Group and daily goods maker Kao.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 80 points to end at 21,560.