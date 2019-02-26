Business

Japanese parts suppliers in China hurt by U.S. trade war friction, JETRO survey shows

JIJI

Japanese companies that operate in China to supply parts and materials to exporters there are affected more by U.S.-China trade friction than other Japanese firms working in the country, according to the Japan External Trade Organization.

A JETRO survey found that 37.3 percent of responding firms feel the dispute between the world’s biggest and second-largest economies has had negative effects on them.

The same percentage of respondents answered the opposite.

The questionnaire- and interview-based survey on protectionism was conducted by JETRO offices in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Dalian, Qingdao, Wuhan, Chengdu and Guangzhou from last October to November.

The survey covered 1,628 Japanese firms doing business in China. Of that number, 557 provided valid responses.

Japanese companies in China export mainly to Japan and Southeast Asian countries. They have experienced only limited impacts from the dispute because the share of their U.S.-bound shipments is relatively small, according to the survey.

Since the survey was conducted, however, “the impact of the trade friction may have expanded” among such Japanese companies, a JETRO official said.

