Haneda airport's international terminal to be renamed Terminal 3 amid large-scale renovations

The international terminal at Haneda airport in Tokyo will be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 as part of large-scale renovations to cope with an increase in international flights ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics, sources said Tuesday.

Because Terminal 2, now used for domestic flights, will also handle international flights following renovation work that will include the addition of customs and immigration facilities, the operator of the airport will rename the international terminal to avoid causing confusion.

In line with the move, the Tokyo Monorail Co. and Keikyu Corp. train stations currently serving the international terminal will be renamed Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Station. Stations serving the domestic terminals will also be renamed.

The international airport in the capital’s Ota Ward has been undergoing major upgrades in accordance with the government’s goal of welcoming 40 million foreign visitors in 2020.

The government plans to increase the annual number of international flight slots from about 60,000 to 99,000 leading up to the 2020 Games.