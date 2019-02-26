Haneda airport's international terminal is due to be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 amid large-scale renovations ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics. | REUTERS

National

Haneda airport's international terminal to be renamed Terminal 3 amid large-scale renovations

Kyodo

The international terminal at Haneda airport in Tokyo will be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 as part of large-scale renovations to cope with an increase in international flights ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics, sources said Tuesday.

Because Terminal 2, now used for domestic flights, will also handle international flights following renovation work that will include the addition of customs and immigration facilities, the operator of the airport will rename the international terminal to avoid causing confusion.

In line with the move, the Tokyo Monorail Co. and Keikyu Corp. train stations currently serving the international terminal will be renamed Haneda Airport Terminal 3 Station. Stations serving the domestic terminals will also be renamed.

The international airport in the capital’s Ota Ward has been undergoing major upgrades in accordance with the government’s goal of welcoming 40 million foreign visitors in 2020.

The government plans to increase the annual number of international flight slots from about 60,000 to 99,000 leading up to the 2020 Games.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kang Kyung-wha, South Korea's foreign minister, walks out for a photo opportunity at the State Department in Washington on Dec. 6, 2018.
Japan protests South Korean foreign minister's remark at U.N. that 'comfort women' issue not settled
Japan said Tuesday it has lodged a protest over the South Korean foreign minister's remark at a United Nations meeting that the issue of "comfort women" remains unresolved despite a 2015 bilateral ...
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko speak with guests at a tea party they hosted at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Tuesday to mark the Emperor’s 30-year reign.
Skater Mao Asada and Nobel laureate Yoshinori Osumi among guests at Imperial Couple's tea party
Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko hosted a tea party on Tuesday attended by guests from various fields including figure skater Mao Asada, a 2010 Vancouver Olympic silver medalist, and Yoshinori O...
Donald Keene, the renowned scholar of Japanese literature, consults a book at his home in Kita Ward, Tokyo, in 2009.
Writers recall their initiation to Japanese literature via Donald Keene
The Japan Times asked author Suzanne Kamata to reach out to some of her fellow writers for their memories and thoughts about Donald Keene, the noted scholar of Japanese literature who died Sund...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Haneda airport's international terminal is due to be renamed Terminal 3 in March 2020 amid large-scale renovations ahead of the Olympics and Paralympics. | REUTERS

, , ,