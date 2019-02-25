Power failure halts JR Chuo Line trains in Tokyo

A power failure occurred between JR Chuo Line’s Kanda and Yotsuya stations in Tokyo on Monday morning, forcing trains to halt operations during rush hour.

East Japan Railway Co. said the power was cut at around 4:55 a.m., causing the Chuo Line to stop operations between Tokyo and Shinjuku stations and on the Sobu Line between Nishifunabashi and Mitaka stations.

Operations resumed at around 9:30 a.m., but the number of trains was largely reduced and entries were temporarily limited at seven stations, including Ochanomizu and Yotsuya, according to JR East.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Kojimachi police station, a cable caught a fire next to a railway track near Suidobashi Station around the time the power failure occurred. Authorities are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

The incident forced some national universities in Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture, which held entrance exams on the day, to delay the starting time by an hour.