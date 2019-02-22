Business / Financial Markets | CURRENCY MARKET

Dollar almost flat around ¥110.75 in Tokyo as U.S.-China trade talks continue

JIJI

The dollar was almost flat around ¥110.75 in Tokyo trading Friday, with players waiting to see the outcome of the ongoing U.S.-China trade talks.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.74-76, against ¥110.76-76 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1346-1346, up from $1.1334-1334, and at ¥125.65-66, up from ¥125.54-55.

The dollar rose above ¥110.70 around midmorning on buying by Japanese importers, shrugging off earlier sluggishness caused chiefly by a slight downturn in the Nikkei stock average.

The greenback was trapped in a very narrow band in the afternoon amid a dearth of market-moving factors.

“The dollar was supported by growing expectations for progress in the trade negotiations” ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He later on Friday, an official of a major securities firm said.

Another market source pointed out that players refrained from active trading in view of range-bound movements of the dollar-yen pair since the beginning of this week.

A Japanese bank official suggested the possibility of “risk-on” dollar-buying gathering steam if the U.S.-China talks are able to make investors expect a certain agreement to be clinched before the current trade war truce expires on March 1.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Subaru Corp.'s STI S209 is displayed at an auto show in Detroit in January. Subaru was named the best car brand for the first time in U.S. magazine Consumer Reports' annual rankings, released Thursday.
Subaru tops Consumer Reports' annual auto brand rankings for first time
Automaker Subaru Corp.'s namesake brand topped U.S. magazine Consumer Reports' annual rankings, released Thursday, for the first time. "Subaru's strong predicted reliability and owner satisfacti...
Norman Chan, who is set to retire as chief executive officer of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority on Oct. 1, speaks during the Green and Social Bond Principles annual general meeting and conference in Hong Kong on June 14, 2018.
Hong Kong central banker Norman Chan to step down after a decade as China clouds outlook
Hong Kong's de facto central bank is bidding farewell to its chief after a decade, starting the search for a successor at a time when the city faces an outlook made uncertain by the slowing Chinese...
A matcha-flavored KitKat bar sits on display on Feb. 14. Nestle has said that it will launch the product in Europe later this month.
Green tea KitKats made with matcha from Japan and China finally headed to Europe
Swiss food giant Nestle has said that it will launch matcha-flavored KitKat chocolate bars across Europe later this month. The decision reflects solid demand from consumers in Europe for the cho...

,