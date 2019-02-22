Japan's Hayabusa2 probe believed to have landed on asteroid 340 million km away

Japan’s Hayabusa2 space probe is believed to have successfully landed on an asteroid 340 million km from Earth, the nation’s space agency said Friday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said it received and is now analyzing data suggesting the probe has landed. The feat is a sign of progress in the mission that those involved hope could provide new insights into the origin of life.

Hayabusa2, which arrived into the vicinity of the Ryugu asteroid in June after a more than three-year, 3.2-billion-km journey, touched down on the rocky asteroid where it will collect samples. The descent required precise control of the probe, JAXA said.