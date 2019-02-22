This Oct. 25image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the asteroid Ryugu. The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 apparently landed on the asteroid about 280 million km from Earth Friday. | JAXA / VIA AP

National

Japan's Hayabusa2 probe believed to have landed on asteroid 340 million km away

Kyodo

Japan’s Hayabusa2 space probe is believed to have successfully landed on an asteroid 340 million km from Earth, the nation’s space agency said Friday.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency said it received and is now analyzing data suggesting the probe has landed. The feat is a sign of progress in the mission that those involved hope could provide new insights into the origin of life.

Hayabusa2, which arrived into the vicinity of the Ryugu asteroid in June after a more than three-year, 3.2-billion-km journey, touched down on the rocky asteroid where it will collect samples. The descent required precise control of the probe, JAXA said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A long line for taxis forms in central Sapporo after a magnitude 5.8 earthquake halted the city's subway system on Thursday night.
No major damage reported after magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Hokkaido's Iburi region
A strong earthquake shook a wide area of Hokkaido on Thursday evening, but there were no immediate reports of serious damage or injuries. The 5.8 magnitude quake, which struck at 9:22 p.m...
Crown Prince Naruhito (second from left) and Crown Princess Masako (left) speak to survivors of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami at an evacuation center in the town of Yamamoto in Miyagi Prefecture on June 4, 2011.
Crown Prince Naruhito likely to stay close to the people upon becoming Japan's first emperor born...
In June 2011, three months after savage tsunami devastated Japan's northeast coastline, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako were visiting Miyagi — one of the three hardest-hit prefectur...
Hayabusa2 project staff watch monitors for a safety check at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Institute of Space and Astronautical Science in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday.
Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft to attempt landing on distant asteroid
Japan's Hayabusa2 unmanned space probe began its approach Thursday toward a distant asteroid on a mission to collect material that could provide clues to the origin of the solar system and life on ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This Oct. 25image provided by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency shows the asteroid Ryugu. The Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 apparently landed on the asteroid about 280 million km from Earth Friday. | JAXA / VIA AP This photograph received from the Hayabusa2 spacecraft and made available by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in October shows the shadow of the Japanese spacecraft Hayabusa2 (left) over the asteroid Ryugu during the French-German Mobile Asteroid Surface Scout (MASCOT) deployment operation. The Hayabusa2 is believed to have landed on the distant asteroid Friday, aiming to blast a "bullet" into the surface to collect clues about the origins of Earth and the solar system. | JAXA / VIA AFP-JIJI

, ,