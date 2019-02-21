Japan aiming for 160 hydrogen charging station locations by fiscal 2020

A Toyota Motor Corp.'s Mirai fuel-cell vehicle (FCV) sits parked in a hydrogen pump station in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, on March 30 last year. Japan aims to build hydrogen fueling stations at about 160 locations by fiscal 2020. | BLOOMBERG

The country is trying to set up unmanned hydrogen charging stations for fuel-cell vehicles before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, a draft government plan showed Thursday.

The government is hoping to showcase Japan’s clean technology when it is expected to come under the international spotlight during the 2020 Games. It is planning to formally approve a road map aimed at promoting the use of hydrogen by the end of March, a source familiar with the matter said.

The government has a target of building hydrogen fueling stations at about 160 locations by fiscal 2020, according to a copy of the draft seen by Kyodo News.

The government is aiming to double that number by the fiscal year ending in March 2026, when it is hoping to see around 200,000 fuel-cell vehicles being driven across the country.

Hydrogen, a zero-emission fuel, has been regarded as a promising alternative energy source. At present, there are only about 3,000 fuel-cell vehicles on the streets of Japan.

