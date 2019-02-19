Two students ordered to pay damages over bullied Japanese boy's suicide

The Otsu District Court on Tuesday ordered two former classmates of a boy who killed himself in 2011 at the age of 13 to pay damages totaling about ¥37 million, recognizing that their bullying of the victim caused the suicide.

“The main cause of the boy’s suicide were the acts against him by the former classmates,” presiding Judge Shigeyasu Nishioka said in handing down the ruling in the high-profile bullying case.

The boy, from Otsu, took his own life on the morning of Oct. 11, 2011, by jumping off the condominium where he lived. He was in his second year at a junior high school in the city.

The boy’s parents in 2012 filed a damages suit against three former classmates and their guardians, seeking a total of about ¥38 million. The bereaved parents also sued the Otsu Municipal Government for damages.

The court rejected the plaintiffs’ demand for damages from a third classmate. It cannot be said that the other classmate had participated in the bullying in an integral manner alongside the other two students, the judge said.

The court also stopped short of recognizing breach of duty of supervision by guardians of the students.

The judge said that violence against the victim “started escalating” in the second semester of their second year of junior high school.

It was “predictable” that the boy might take his own life as he was made to feel a sense of helplessness and despair through repeated acts to pressure him psychologically, the judge said.

According to the ruling, the boy was choked and forced to try to eat a dead bee at one point.

The former classmates claimed in court that they were playing with him and denied bullying him.

A third-party investigation committee set up by the city concluded in 2013 that bullying was the direct cause of the suicide.

The bereaved parents and the municipal government reached a settlement in 2015, with the city agreeing to offer an apology and pay ¥13 million in compensation.

Based chiefly on lessons learned from the Otsu case, a law promoting measures to prevent school bullying was enacted in Japan in 2013.