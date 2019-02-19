U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami Monday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump to Venezuelan military: Side with Guaido or stand 'to lose everything'

AFP-JIJI

MIAMI - U.S. President Donald Trump urged Venezuela’s military Monday to accept opposition leader Juan Guaido’s amnesty offer, or stand to “lose everything.”

“Today, I have a message for every official who is helping to keep (President Nicolas) Maduro in place. The eyes of the entire world are upon you today, every day and every day in the future,” Trump told supporters in Miami.

“You cannot hide from the choice that now confronts you. You can choose to accept (self-declared acting) president Guaido’s generous offer of amnesty to live your life in peace with your families and your countrymen.

“Or you can choose the second path: continuing to support Maduro. If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Wallace Smith Broecker, a professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at Columbia University in New York, addresses the audience during the Balzan prize ceremony in Rome in 2008. Broecker, a climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming," has died. He was 87.
Columbia climate scientist who popularized term 'global warming' dies at 87
A climate scientist who popularized the term "global warming" has died. Wallace Smith Broecker was 87. Columbia University said the longtime professor and researcher died Monday at a New York Ci...
A man carries a bag in front of a main Haitian police station, where according to local media a group of foreign nationals including Americans armed with semi-automatic weapons were detained, after anti-government protests, in Port-au-Prince Monday.
Americans among group arrested in Haiti with arsenal, drones, satellite phones: media
Haitian police arrested a group of foreign nationals, including Americans, armed with semi-automatic weapons, Haitian newspapers reported on Monday, adding to uncertainty in the poor Caribbean coun...
Mazloum Kobani, SDF commander in chief, is interviewed by Reuters in Ain Issa, Syria, in December.
U.S.-backed Syrian forces call for 1,500 coalition troops to stay, fear 'new genocide' at hands o...
The commander of U.S.-backed forces in Syria called on Monday for about 1,000 to 1,500 international forces to remain in Syria to help fight Islamic State and expressed hope that the United States,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the crisis in Venezuela during a visit to Florida International University in Miami Monday. | REUTERS Demonstrators holds a banner that reads "Yankees out of Latin America" during a protest targeting U.S intervention in Venezuela, outside the U.S Embassy in Buenos Aires Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,