Trump to Venezuelan military: Side with Guaido or stand 'to lose everything'

U.S. President Donald Trump urged Venezuela’s military Monday to accept opposition leader Juan Guaido’s amnesty offer, or stand to “lose everything.”

“Today, I have a message for every official who is helping to keep (President Nicolas) Maduro in place. The eyes of the entire world are upon you today, every day and every day in the future,” Trump told supporters in Miami.

“You cannot hide from the choice that now confronts you. You can choose to accept (self-declared acting) president Guaido’s generous offer of amnesty to live your life in peace with your families and your countrymen.

“Or you can choose the second path: continuing to support Maduro. If you choose this path, you will find no safe harbor, no easy exit and no way out. You will lose everything.”