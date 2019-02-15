Man arrested over stabbing of two, said to be former colleagues, near Korakuen Station

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people with a knife on a street near Tokyo Metro Co.’s Korakuen Station in the capital’s Bunkyo Ward on Thursday night.

The suspect, Takashi Kaneda, was arrested at the scene on attempted murder charges.

The victims of the attack, a 66-year-old male company executive and a 58-year-old female office worker, were apparently former colleagues of the assailant. The man suffered serious nonlife-threatening wounds while the woman sustained slight injuries.

Kaneda, who is believed to have worked at the same company as the victims several years ago, reportedly told investigators he “held a grudge” against them because he was allegedly “forced to leave the company during a six-month training period.”

The scene is near Tokyo Dome and the Bunkyo Ward office.

“There was a person lying on the street face up and another person leaning on a handrail,” said Yusuke Yamaguchi, an 18-year-old from Tomi city, in Nagano Prefecture, who witnessed the attack. He was in Tokyo to take his college entrance exam. “Both of them were bleeding, and I saw a man was restrained nearby,” Yamaguchi said.