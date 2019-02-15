National / Crime & Legal

Man arrested over stabbing of two, said to be former colleagues, near Korakuen Station

Kyodo

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing two people with a knife on a street near Tokyo Metro Co.’s Korakuen Station in the capital’s Bunkyo Ward on Thursday night.

The suspect, Takashi Kaneda, was arrested at the scene on attempted murder charges.

The victims of the attack, a 66-year-old male company executive and a 58-year-old female office worker, were apparently former colleagues of the assailant. The man suffered serious nonlife-threatening wounds while the woman sustained slight injuries.

Kaneda, who is believed to have worked at the same company as the victims several years ago, reportedly told investigators he “held a grudge” against them because he was allegedly “forced to leave the company during a six-month training period.”

The scene is near Tokyo Dome and the Bunkyo Ward office.

“There was a person lying on the street face up and another person leaning on a handrail,” said Yusuke Yamaguchi, an 18-year-old from Tomi city, in Nagano Prefecture, who witnessed the attack. He was in Tokyo to take his college entrance exam. “Both of them were bleeding, and I saw a man was restrained nearby,” Yamaguchi said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Kirakuen, a garden store in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, has posted on its Facebook page a picture of a ¥6 million bonsai tree that was stolen last month.
Fifth-generation bonsai cultivator asks thieves to take good care of tiny trees they stole from him
A Japanese cultivator of bonsai trees has appealed for the thieves who made off with his expensive potted plants to take good care of them. Seiji Iimura, a fifth-generation bonsai cultivator who...
The Ehime Prefectural Government on Thursday displays at its office an anonymous donation of aged ¥10,000 bank notes totaling around ¥100 million.
¥100 million in old bank notes donated to western Japan prefecture
An anonymous donation of around ¥100 million ($900,000) in old bank notes has been delivered to the Ehime Prefectural Government, the prefecture said Thursday. The prefectural go...
Kyoto Seika University professor Kazuma Yoshimura has worked with researchers to create manga that is accessible for people with mental disabilities.
From manga to news articles: Japanese civic groups create 'barrier-free' publications for people ...
While there has been tangible progress toward achieving full barrier-free access for people with physical disabilities through the installation of ramps, elevators and other pieces of infrastructur...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Police officers and ambulance staff are seen at the site of a knife attack where two people were injured on a street near Korakuen Station in Bunkyo Ward, Tokyo, on Thursday. | KYODO

, ,