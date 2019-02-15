Hatice Cengiz, the Turkish fiancee of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, stands outside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul the day after his killing in October. Turkey's state-run news agency is quoting a police report Thursday suggesting Cengiz may have escaped being a second victim of the killing. | AP

Anadolu: Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee could also have been killed, his remains may have been incinerated

ISTANBUL - Turkey’s state-run news agency is quoting a police report suggesting that the Turkish fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi may have escaped being a second victim of the killing.

Citing an annual report by Istanbul police on Thursday, Anadolu says Khashoggi’s killers were most likely not informed that his fiancee Hatice Cengiz was waiting for him outside the Saudi Consulate, where he was killed on Oct. 2. Cengiz had alerted Turkish authorities over his disappearance.

The report also suggests that the journalist’s dismembered body may have been disposed of in a cooking furnace on the grounds of the Saudi consul’s residence, Anadolu reported. Khashoggi’s remains have not been found.

The Washington Post columnist had written critically about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince.

Turkey has called for an international inquiry.

