A man at a subway station in Pyongyang looks at a newspaper report on June 13 last year about the first meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump held the previous day in Singapore. | KYODO

National / Politics

Abe expresses high hopes for second Trump-Kim summit

JIJI

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Saturday expressed high hopes for the second U.S.-North Korea summit slated for later this month.

“I hope that the second summit between the United States and North Korea will lead to the resolution of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs, and, above all, the critical issue of Japanese nationals abducted to the country decades ago,” Abe told a meeting held at the Liberal Democratic Party’s headquarters in Tokyo.

U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are slated to meet in Hanoi on Feb. 27-28. Their first summit was held in Singapore in June last year.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, who doubles as minister in charge of the abduction issues, took part in a separate meeting Saturday in Tokyo on the topic.

“We’ll make all-out efforts to realize the return home of the abduction victims while continuing to work closely with the United States and other countries,” Suga said.

The meeting was also attended by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Family home: The exterior of an apartment block in Noda, Chiba Prefecture, that was home to a 10-year-old girl who allegedly died at the hands of her father
News outlets' coverage of abuse cases can make the situation worse
In her 2017 book, "Thinking About Child Abuse,” Haru Sugiyama describes her correspondence with Yukihiro Saito, who...
Little upward mobility: An estimated 54.6 percent of single mothers in Japan are officially poor.
Heisei Era hindsight gives new meaning to established terms
The ubiquitous word "productivity" last summer acquired a new meaning — or at least a new twist. Members of the LGBT community, wrote Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Mio Sugita, "do not ...
Say it with chocolate: Loft Co. has suspended an advertising campaign for Valentine's Day after facing criticism over the way it portrayed women. Bloomberg
Loft under fire for its outdated portrayal of women in advertising campaign
Retailers typically strive to promote their products by creating ad campaigns that attract consumers’ attention. Loft Co. appears to have achieved this with the recent launch of its 2019 Valenti...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A man at a subway station in Pyongyang looks at a newspaper report on June 13 last year about the first meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump held the previous day in Singapore. | KYODO

, , , ,