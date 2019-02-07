Descente is opposing a bid by its top shareholder, trading house Itochu Corp., to acquire a larger stake, drawing the two firms into a rare hostile takeover battle. | KYODO

Hostile takeover battle looms as Japan sportswear-maker Descente opposes Itochu's bid for larger stake

Kyodo, JIJI

Major Japanese sportswear-maker Descente Ltd. said Thursday it opposes a bid by its top shareholder, trading house Itochu Corp., to acquire a larger stake, drawing the two firms into a rare hostile takeover battle.

Descente board members decided on their stance at an extraordinary meeting. Itochu, which has had a long business relationship with Descente, made a tender offer on Jan. 31 that would raise its equity in the company from the current 30 percent to as much as 40 percent.

Holding a stake of that level would give Itochu veto power over crucial management decisions.

Descente has said Itochu’s tender offer came without prior notification and that it was unilateral.

The move comes as Itochu, the top shareholder of Descente, is at odds with its current management led by President Masatoshi Ishimoto, a member of its founding family, including over a management policy.

Itochu, which has helped Descente survive two financial crises, is now discontent with the sportswear firm’s heavy reliance on its operations in South Korea for revenue, although it has stayed in the black in recent years.

Itochu has been urging the current Descente management to revamp its operations in Japan.

Another cause of the rift was a comprehensive business tie-up between Descente and apparel-maker Wacoal Holdings Corp. announced in August last year.

Unlike in the United States and Europe, hostile takeovers are rarely successful in Japan.

