A migrant from Honduras holds up his national flag as he disembarks from a bus during his journey toward the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, Monday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Buses bring caravan of 1,700 migrants to Mexican town on Texas border

AP

MEXICO CITY - A caravan of about 1,700 Central American migrants has arrived at the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, just west of Eagle Pass, Texas.

Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said the migrants arrived late Sunday aboard 49 buses from the cities of Saltillo and Arteaga.

An improvised shelter was set up for the migrants at an unused maquiladora factory, and local officials said the migrants had been given sleeping mats, blankets, food and wireless access.

Previous caravans of mainly Honduran migrants had headed for the border city of Tijuana last year in their bid to reach the United States.

But Tijuana officials said their city was overwhelmed and unprepared to receive more migrants.

A second, larger caravan of several thousand migrants is expected to set out across Mexico soon.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

The accused Mexican drug lord, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, listens to testimony by Isaias Valdez Rios (not shown) in this courtroom sketch during Guzman's trial in Brooklyn federal court in New York City Jan. 24.
Jury enters second day of deliberations in 'El Chapo' trial
Jurors in the U.S. trial of accused Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman began their second day of deliberations in a federal court in Brooklyn on Tuesday. Guzman, 61, is ac...
This image taken from video released in 2016 by the Islamic State's Aamaq news agency shows captive British photojournalist John Cantlie in what appeared to be central Mosul, Iraq. British Security Minister Ben Wallace told journalists on Tuesday that the government believes Cantlie is alive and believe he is being held by Islamic State operatives.
U.K. believes Islamic State hostage photojournalist John Cantlie is alive
The British government believes photojournalist John Cantlie is alive more than six years after his abduction in northwestern Syria, Britain's security minister said Tuesday. Security Minister B...
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (right) welcomes his Syrian counterpart, Walid Muallem, in Tehran on Tuesday.
Iran warns Israel against further airstrikes targeting its positions in Syria
Iran warned Israel on Tuesday of a "firm and appropriate" response if it continued attacking targets in Syria, where Tehran has backed President Bashar Assad and his forces in their nearly eight-ye...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A migrant from Honduras holds up his national flag as he disembarks from a bus during his journey toward the United States, in Piedras Negras, Mexico, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,