Man confesses to killing missing Tokyo student and directs investigators to body in Ibaraki, police say

Police arrested a 35 year-old man Thursday in connection with the discovery of a body believed to be that of a missing 19-year-old female university student from Tokyo.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department arrested Koichi Hirose on suspicion of dumping the body, which was found on a farmland in Kamisu, Ibaraki Prefecture, following testimony from Hirose.

Hirose told police that he killed the woman after she screamed and then dumped her body. He also told police that he first met the woman online.

The student had been missing since Nov. 20. On that day, she took a train from JR Ayase station in Tokyo to the city of Kashima, Ibaraki Prefecture, and later headed to the adjacent city of Kamisu by taxi. She exited a taxi at a convenience store at around 6 p.m.

Police believe Hirose met the woman just before she went missing.

Police had previously questioned Hirose, who lives about 400 meters from the convenience store, before arresting him.