Business / Corporate

Sharp cuts fiscal 2018 sales outlook to ¥2.5 trillion due to China-U.S. trade war

Kyodo

Sharp Corp. on Wednesday slashed its group sales outlook for the current business year ending in March to ¥2.50 trillion ($24.6 billion) from a previously estimated ¥2.69 trillion to reflect the possible negative effects of the prolonged U.S.-China trade dispute.

The firm also revised downward its operating profit outlook to ¥107 billion from ¥112 billion.

The company maintained its group net profit projection at ¥90 billion, citing continued progress on efforts to improve profitability.

For the April-December period, Sharp posted a net profit of ¥63.08 billion, up 13.9 percent from the same period a year earlier. Its operating profit stood at ¥68.25 billion, down 3.0 percent, on sales of ¥1.77 trillion, down 3.2 percent.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar closes firmer around ¥109.30 in Tokyo trading
The dollar was slightly firmer around ¥109.30 in Tokyo trading Wednesday as investors sat on the fence to wait for outcomes of key events including a policy-setting meeting of the U.S. Federal Rese...
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks fall amid wait-and-see mood
Stocks fell back in thin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, with investors refraining from active trading ahead of major events overseas. The 225-issue Nikkei average lost 108.10 ...
Image Not Available
Japan Patent Office says trademark registration of era names will be banned from May
The Japan Patent Office revised its screening criteria Wednesday to prevent all era names from being registered as trademarks. The amendment came as the country prepares for the change in May of...

, ,