Earthquake rattles Kumamoto Prefecture town

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted Kumamoto Prefecture on Saturday afternoon, but no tsunami warning was issued, the Meteorological Agency said.

The temblor, which struck at 2:16 p.m., occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers, with the town of Nagomi registering a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7, according to the agency.

Local authorities said no injuries had been reported as of 2:30 p.m. the same day.

“The span of the tremor was very short, and nothing fell from shelves,” said an worker of the Nagomi Municipal Office.

On Jan. 3, the town was hit by an earthquake measuring a lower 6 on the scale. The agency warned local residents about possible aftershocks over the next week or so.

According to Kyushu Electric Power Co., no abnormalities have been detected at its two nuclear plants in Saga and Kagoshima Prefecture.