Business

Japan internal affairs ministry corrects 2018 consumption index data after age error

JIJI

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said Thursday that it has corrected consumption trend index figures for April-October 2018 following the discovery of a problem with underlying data.

The year-on-year change of the index on price-adjusted real terms was revised up by 0.1 percentage point for households overall in August and by 0.1 to 0.2 point for single-person households in April, May, June and September.

The corrections came after a research firm commissioned by the ministry mistakenly lowered the age of people surveyed by one year since April last year.

The ministry apologized for the problem, saying it will fully check figures in efforts to prevent a recurrence of similar issues.

On the same day the ministry released the index for November 2018, which was delayed due to the problem.

The index for overall households stood at 94.9 against the 2015 base of 100, up 1.3 percent from a year before.

The consumption trend index reflects consumption patterns of singles more strongly than the household spending survey, which mainly covers families with two or more members. The ministry started releasing the data in January last year.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday.
CEOs at Davos sour on Trump policies, warning they hurt business and investment
From center-stage in Davos last year, President Donald Trump told the world's corporate bosses that America is a great place to invest. It hasn't quite turned out that way. Foreign direct invest...
This Tuesday handout photo obtained Wednesday courtesy of Boeing shows a prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation."
Boeing 'flying car' prototype completes first test flight
Boeing said Wednesday its prototype "flying car" — part of a project aimed at "on-demand autonomous air transportation" — has completed its first successful test flight. The t...
Makoto Takahashi, president of KDDI Corp., speaks during a news conference in Tokyo on April 5. KDDI, Japan's largest mobile phone carrier by sales, is considering buying a big stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co.
Japan mobile carrier KDDI in talks to invest in kabu.com brokerage, source says
KDDI Corp., Japan's second-largest mobile carrier, is considering taking a nearly 50 percent stake in online brokerage kabu.com Securities Co. as it eyes making financial services a new source of r...

,