A South Korean warship that the Japanese government claims locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane is seen in this image from December. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

National / Politics

Japan mulls release of new evidence of alleged South Korean radar lock

Kyodo

The government is looking to release new evidence it says proves its claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Maritime Self-Defense Force plane, a government source said Saturday.

It is considering making public an audio recording from the MSDF patrol plane it claims was targeted over the Sea of Japan on Dec. 20, the source said.

Tokyo released in late December video footage of the alleged incident, in which it says the vessel engaged a radar system that measures how far away a target is and its direction of travel.

South Korea maintains Japan has presented no definitive proof to back its claim.

The intensity of the radio waves used by the radar tend to be constant and powerful, and the footage showed an MSDF crew member remarking on the plane’s systems picking up an “extremely strong” reading.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

John Richardson
Amid diplomatic row, U.S. Navy chief calls on Japan and South Korea to hold constructive talks
U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson has called for constructive discussions between Japan and South Korea to improve relations, with a view toward promoting freedom of navigation...
Image Not Available
Japan seeks to ban global tech giants from using content contained in emails and other data
The communications ministry plans to prohibit global information technology giants from using email content and other communications data without users' consent, informed sources said Friday.
Image Not Available
Japan eyes informal multiparty talks over Sea of Japan name dispute
Japan is considering holding informal talks with South Korea and other countries on a dispute over the name of the Sea of Japan, a top official has hinted, in what could become the latest diplomati...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A South Korean warship that the Japanese government claims locked its fire-control radar on a Japanese patrol plane is seen in this image from December. | DEFENSE MINISTRY / VIA KYODO

, ,