Japan mulls release of new evidence of alleged South Korean radar lock

The government is looking to release new evidence it says proves its claim that a South Korean warship locked its fire-control radar on a Maritime Self-Defense Force plane, a government source said Saturday.

It is considering making public an audio recording from the MSDF patrol plane it claims was targeted over the Sea of Japan on Dec. 20, the source said.

Tokyo released in late December video footage of the alleged incident, in which it says the vessel engaged a radar system that measures how far away a target is and its direction of travel.

South Korea maintains Japan has presented no definitive proof to back its claim.

The intensity of the radio waves used by the radar tend to be constant and powerful, and the footage showed an MSDF crew member remarking on the plane’s systems picking up an “extremely strong” reading.