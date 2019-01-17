Three novelists named for Japan's Akutagawa, Naoki literary awards

Three novelists were selected Wednesday to receive Japan’s prestigious Akutagawa and Naoki literary awards for their works, dealing with the development of virtual currencies, a struggling boxer and young Okinawa people in the aftermath of World War II.

Takahiro Ueda and Ryohei Machiya won the Akutagawa Prize for up-and-coming authors, while Junjo Shindo won the Naoki Prize for entertainment fiction, the selection committees said.

In his novel “Nimuroddo” (“Nimrod”), the 39-year-old Ueda depicts relations between the advancement of science and humanism with a focus on the cryptocurrency technology.

Machiya, 35, portrays the regeneration of a struggling professional boxer in his work “Ichi raundo ippun sanju-yon byo” (“1 round 1 minute 34 seconds”).

Ueda, who made his debut in 2013, failed to win the Akutagawa award in his two previous nominations. Machiya debuted in 2016, and last year he was nominated for the prize for the first time.

Shindo, 41, won the Naoki Prize on his first nomination with the mystery novel “Takarajima” (“Treasure Island”), which depicts the lives of young people in Okinawa for 20 years through 1972, when the island reverted to Japanese control from the United States. He made his debut in 2008.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony in Tokyo in late February, with each author receiving ¥1 million ($9,200) in prize money.

The Akutagawa Prize was established in 1935 in memory of the Japanese novelist Ryunosuke Akutagawa. The Naoki Prize, created the same year, was named after author Sanjugo Naoki.