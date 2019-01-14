Russia's Putin expected to visit Japan in June, Foreign Minister Taro Kono says

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Japan in June, Foreign Minister Taro Kono said Monday during a trip to Moscow.

Kono was speaking ahead of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Japan and Russia were seeking to inject fresh momentum into talks toward concluding a postwar peace treaty on Monday amid a decades-long territorial dispute.

Kono and Lavrov were expected to identify and discuss each other’s concerns in the meeting in Moscow, the first since they were tapped by their leaders in December to oversee the peace treaty talks.

The ministerial meeting is meant to lay the groundwork for a planned summit later in the month between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Putin in Russia after the leaders agreed to step up talks based on a 1956 joint declaration.

The document mentions the transfer of two of the four disputed islands off Hokkaido — Shikotan and the Habomai islet group — to Japan by the Soviet Union following the conclusion of a peace treaty.

The agreement between Abe and Putin during a summit in Singapore in November to negotiate on the basis of the 1956 document has led to the view that Japan will focus on the transfer of the two Russian-held islands first, despite its conventional policy of seeking to resolve the status of all four islands.

Abe has made it a priority to settle diplomatic issues outstanding since the end of World War II and the conclusion of a peace treaty with Russia by resolving the standoff over the islands is one of them.

Abe, who has held 24 summit talks with Putin, is believed to be seeking a broad agreement with Putin.

Japan and Russia remain far apart over the islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan and the Southern Kurils in Russia.

Japan has maintained that the four islands, also including Etorofu and Kunashiri, have been illegally occupied by Russia, which seized them following Tokyo’s 1945 surrender in World War II.

Moscow has urged Tokyo to recognize the outcome of the war, including Russian sovereignty over the islands.

Ahead of the Kono-Lavrov meeting, Japanese government officials trod carefully so as not to negatively influence ongoing negotiations.

Russia, for its part, has accused Japan of distorting the essence of the Singapore agreement and misleading the public in both countries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman called it “strange and contradictory” that Tokyo was “whipping up tensions” ahead of the talks but it had no desire to disclose together the outcome of the ministerial meeting to the press, Russia’s Tass news agency reported Sunday, saying Japan was opposed to such a media opportunity.