Aichi police arrest Vietnamese man for allegedly operating underground bank

A 36-year-old Vietnamese man was arrested Sunday for allegedly operating what authorities considered was an underground bank which sent money illegally from Japan to his home country, police said.

The Aichi Prefectural Police believe Chu Anh Tuan illegally remitted around ¥2.25 billion ($21 million) from Japan to Vietnam since he started the unlicensed operation in April 2013.

The man, whose home address and occupation remain unknown, has denied the allegations, according to the police.

He was arrested on suspicion of violating the Banking Law by transferring a total of about ¥970,000 from several Vietnamese nationals to the Southeast Asian country through his own bank account between June 2015 and September 2016, police said.

They believe he charged ¥800 for remittances of up to ¥30,000 and ¥1,000 for transactions of up to ¥100,000.