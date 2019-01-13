Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a ceremony in Tokyo to mark the launch of Japan's global positioning system satellite Michibiki in November. | KYODO

National

Japan to test disaster warning system for Asia-Pacific region later this year using satellite

Kyodo

KOBE - The government is preparing to test a disaster early warning system for the Asia-Pacific region using one of its quasi-zenith satellites later this year, a Kobe-based international organization said Sunday.

Preparations are underway for the first test overseas later this year in India and Papua New Guinea as Japan aims to expand its contribution to other Asian countries’ disaster prevention and potential impacts of natural disasters on Japanese manufacturers’ production and supply chains, according to the Asian Disaster Reduction Center (ADRC).

One of Japan’s four Michibiki global positioning system satellites will be employed to relay information from institutions monitoring weather conditions, ADRC officials said.

The government, working with the ADRC and domestic companies and universities, has developed a receiver to be distributed to local authorities, they said.

Experiments have already been conducted in Japan to test reciprocal data transmission. In addition to sending warnings, the system has been used to connect computers at mock evacuation shelters and a disaster response center, the officials said.

The system could be particularly effective in encouraging evacuation and managing relief activities in remote areas such as small islands and mountainous regions, they said.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Aichi police arrest Vietnamese man for allegedly operating underground bank
A 36-year-old Vietnamese man was arrested Sunday for allegedly operating what authorities considered was an underground bank which sent money illegally from Japan to his home country, police said. ...
Etsuko Ichihara
Veteran Japanese actress Etsuko Ichihara dies of heart failure at 82
Etsuko Ichihara, a veteran Japanese actress known for her role in a popular long-running TV drama series, has died of heart failure at a Tokyo hospital, her office said Sunday. She was 82. ...
Labor minister Takumi Nemoto speaks in a news conference held Friday to explain why faulty wage data had been released by the government in recent years.
Japan wage data errors undermine trust in government indicators: poll
Nearly 80 percent of people have lost trust in the government's economic indicators in the wake of a recent revelation that years of faulty wage data have been released, a Kyodo News survey show...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a ceremony in Tokyo to mark the launch of Japan's global positioning system satellite Michibiki in November. | KYODO

, , , ,