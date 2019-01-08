Business

Tokyo to launch home appliance 'eco-point' program as part of plan to cut carbon dioxide emissions

JIJI

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government will launch in October an “eco-point” program to grant points to people who replace their home appliances with energy-efficient ones, Gov. Yuriko Koike said Monday.

The metropolitan government plans to secure ¥4.5 billion for the program in its fiscal 2019 budget.

The program is designed to support private consumption from October, when the central government is set to increase consumption tax from 8 percent to 10 percent, and curb carbon dioxide emissions that lead to global warming.

Refrigerators, air conditioners and water heaters will be covered by the program.

Under the program, shoppers will gain one point for each 7 kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions they are able to cut through replacing home appliances. One point will be worth ¥1 and exchangeable for gift tickets.

For refrigerators, points worth up to ¥21,000 will be available.

Aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions through the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, the metropolitan government plans to keep the program alive until the end of March 2021.

The program is forecast to lower emissions of the gas by 140,000 tons and to reduce utility expenses by ¥6.9 billion.

The central government implemented a similar point program for home appliances between May 2009 and March 2011 to shore up the slumping economy after the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

