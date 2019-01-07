Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber holds a news conference at the company's global headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

After Shire acquisition, Japanese drugmaker Takeda expects annual sales to double

Kyodo

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Monday it expects its annual consolidated sales to nearly double to $31.3 billion after acquiring Irish drugmaker Shire PLC, a move that will make it a global top 10 company in the industry.

The company also said it will issue approximately 770 million new shares, which, along with cash, will be used to obtain shares in Shire held by its shareholders.

The acquisition will enable Takeda to be “a leading company in bio-pharmaceutical,” President Christophe Weber said Monday in Tokyo.

It is the biggest-ever Japanese acquisition of a foreign firm.

Takeda’s group sales stood at about ¥1.77 trillion in the business year ending March last year. While the deal is expected to raise the company’s sales to about ¥3.4 trillion, it will also increase Takeda’s net interest-bearing debt to more than ¥5 trillion, about 10 times the amount before the acquisition.

Through the acquisition to be completed Tuesday, Takeda aims to boost sales in medicines for rare diseases such as hemophilia and expand its business in the key U.S. market.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

People offer prayers at Kanda Myojin shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Friday, the first business day of 2019.
With nearly $900 billion in cash at the ready, Japan's M&A spending spree likely to continue
Japan outmuscled China to dominate mergers and acquisitions in Asia last year, and with companies in possession of more than $890 billion in cash, the spending spree is likely to continue in...
Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn is shown on a large TV in Tokyo on Dec. 21.
Bailed out or not, Carlos Ghosn's role at Renault becomes more untenable
Carlos Ghosn will get a chance Tuesday to make his case to the Tokyo District Court that he should be released on bail from his 50-day detention. But 9,500 km away in Paris, his future as head of R...
A customer shows a smartphone banking app in front of a Seven Bank ATM in October in Tokyo. The bank plans to add a facial recognition feature to the ATMs so people can instantly open bank accounts.
Seven Bank to use facial recognition to let people open accounts at ATMs across Japan
Seven Bank will equip its ATMs with facial recognition technology, possibly starting this fall, as a way to identify customers and let people open bank accounts on the spot, sources said Monday. ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Christophe Weber holds a news conference at the company's global headquarters in Tokyo on Monday. | BLOOMBERG

, ,