An anti-GOP billboard goes up over West Palm Beac, Florida, Thursday, replacing an "Impeachment Now" billboard. The sign, erected by the Mad Dog PAC, is designed to highlight "the GOP's corrupt and treasonous cooperation with Putin and his Russian mob," according to the group. The sign is on the route from Palm Beach International Airport to Trump's Mar-a-Lago private resort in Palm Beach. | LANNIS WATERS / THE PALM BEACH POST / VIA AP

House Democrat expected to introduce impeachment resolution

WASHINGTON - New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her Democratic majority would ever impeach President Donald Trump. But at least one of her members is already ready to move forward.

California Rep. Brad Sherman is expected to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Thursday, the first day of the new Congress.

Sherman and a handful of other Democrats pushed resolutions to impeach Trump in the last Congress. The House blocked those resolutions twice, with the help of Democrats who said the effort was premature. Pelosi hasn’t ruled out impeachment but has called it a “divisive activity” that needs support from both parties.

Also Thursday, House Judiciary Committee Democrats introduced legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired. Trump has repeatedly criticized Mueller’s Russia investigation.

