Shehu Shagari | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Former Nigerian President Shehu Shagari dies aged 93

AP

LAGOS - Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s second president, whose tenure was sandwiched between two military rulers in an era rocked by coups, has died. He was 93.

Current President Muhammadu Buhari, who unseated Shagari 35 years ago, says he mourns “the departure of a patriot, who served Nigeria with humility, integrity and diligence.”

Shagari had an ambivalent relationship with the military, which initially favored his ascension to power but held him in solitary confinement for three years after toppling his government.

Shagari beat regional political veterans in a hotly contested election in 1979. The polls followed 13 years of military rule by four different men.

On New Year’s Eve 1983, a group of military plotters toppled his government, describing Shagari’s administration as “inept and corrupt” in a radio announcement.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
Illegal immigrant suspected in California officer's killing is arrested
A suspected illegal immigrant accused of shooting to death a California police officer was arrested on Friday after a two-day manhunt that President Donald Trump cited in his push for building a...
As the FBI grapples with endlessly changing money laundering schemes, a particularly concerning trend involves "money mules" who use their bank accounts to move money for criminals for purposes they think are legitimate.
'Money mules' a growing target in online fraud: FBI
The email caught the executive at a small Connecticut company by surprise one morning in 2016. The company's owner — or so he thought — was requesting a money transfer to pay for sup...
Image Not Available
U.K. treating rise in migrant English Channel crossings as 'major incident'
Britain is treating the spike in migrants trying to cross the English Channel in small boats as "a major incident," its interior ministry said on Friday. The move follows the interception of two...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Shehu Shagari | AFP-JIJI

, , ,