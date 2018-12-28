A recent survey shows that a majority of Japanese feel affinity toward Taiwan. | GETTY IMAGES

Majority of Japanese have favorable feelings toward Taiwan: poll

TAIPEI - A majority of Japanese feel strong affinity for Taiwan and think bilateral relations will further develop, according to the results of a survey released Friday.

According to the poll conducted by Taiwan’s de facto embassy in Tokyo, 64.7 percent of respondents said they feel the most affinity toward Taiwan among all Asian countries and regions.

By comparison, 17.5 percent of respondents chose South Korea, while just 4.5 percent said they feel the greatest affinity for Taiwan’s cross-strait rival China. Over 12 percent replied by naming countries other than those three.

Among those who feel some degree of affinity toward Taiwan, over 79 percent gave as the reason for that feeling that most Taiwanese are friendly. The next largest group, or 45.8 percent, cited the long history of exchanges between Japan and Taiwan. Those who pointed to the island’s generous donations in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster accounted for 39.2 percent.

The survey also found that 60.4 percent of the respondents think Taiwan is reliable. Among them, 67.5 percent said they think Taiwan is reliable because the island is friendly to Japan. About 52 percent cited the fact that the two sides share the same values of freedom and democracy, and 49.7 percent said both are peace-loving countries.

On bilateral relations, 71 percent of the respondents replied that Japan-Taiwan relations are sound, while 59.3 percent said they believe bilateral ties will further develop in the future.

Nearly 57 percent of the respondents say they desire to visit Taiwan. Among them, respondents aged between 30 and 39 years old are the most interested in doing so.

When asked what area of exchanges needs to be strengthened, 64.6 percent named tourism, 52.8 percent chose trade, and 41.8 percent said political exchanges and security.

The survey was conducted among a random national sample of 1,000 adults by phone among those aged from 20 to 79 years old from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15 and by phone among those aged from 80 to 89 years old from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26.

