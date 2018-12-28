Japan’s November industrial output slips 1.1% from October: ministry

Industrial output in November fell 1.1 percent from the previous month after seeing a jump in October on the back of recovery from natural disasters in the summer, government data showed Friday.

While the global economic outlook remains uncertain on the back of the U.S.-China trade war and the recent turmoil in financial markets, the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry maintained its basic assessment that industrial production is “picking up slowly.”

The seasonally adjusted index of production at factories and mines stood at 104.7 against the 2015 base of 100, the ministry said in a preliminary report. In October, the index rose at its fastest pace since January 2015 with 2.9 percent growth from the previous month.

The general and business-oriented machinery sector that enjoyed a sharp gain in October dived 11.0 percent, becoming the biggest drag on the production index, according to the data.

Even without the sharp drop in that sector, which saw strong domestic demand for products such as boilers and engines the previous month, the output index would have fallen, according to a ministry official.

The official also said the impact of trade friction between the United States and China was not observed in the November data.

But Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities Co., said the expected fall confirmed that output has struggled to pick up pace amid uncertainties over the global economic outlook.

“Without strong exports, it’s difficult to predict robust growth in output at a time when domestic demand is expected to be more or less flat,” Suehiro said.

“Until now, demand (in China) for semiconductors has given industrial output a boost but we cannot expect much from now. In addition, the outlook for car exports to major markets such as the United States and China looks uncertain.”

The domestic economy has been in a lengthy phase of expansion but economists say its overall growth has been rather modest.

Looking ahead, manufacturers polled by the ministry said they expect output to gain 2.2 percent in December and then decrease 0.8 percent in January.

In November, the index of industrial shipments dropped 1.4 percent to 103.1 and that of inventories increased 0.2 percent at 101.5.