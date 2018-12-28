National

Police called as filming of TV comedy show draws massive crowd at Tokyo park

Kyodo

Police were called out to deal with traffic congestion and noise disturbance in the early hours of Thursday after a huge crowd gathered to watch a popular entertainment TV program being filmed at an amusement park in Tokyo.

The problem occurred after Tokyo Broadcasting System Television Inc., known as TBS, put comedian Kurochan into a cage at Toshimaen park in Nerima Ward and told viewers that they could enter the park free of charge to see him. The event was set to continue through the night but was later called off following advice from the police.

The police said they started receiving complaints about congestion near the park soon after midnight.

TBS posted a statement on its website saying, “We did not expect so many people to gather and cause trouble so we canceled the event. We apologize to everyone we have troubled.”

It marked the second time the TV show, hosted by popular comedy duo Downtown, has run into trouble with the law.

In May the production crew involved in making the show were handed a warning after forcing a comedian into a car on a Tokyo street as part of the program.

A number of people telephoned to say they had witnessed a kidnapping.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Officials from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency inspect Yasukuni Shrine in Chiyoda Ward, Tokyo, on Dec. 12, following a small fire incident due to a protest.
Yasukuni protesters from Hong Kong to face trespassing charges
Two Hong Kong activists who were arrested by Japanese police for trespassing after staging a protest at the Yasukuni Shrine two weeks ago will be prosecuted in Japan in February, a local legisla...
The estimated cost to scrap the Monju fast-breeder reactor in Tsuruga, Fukui Prefecture, is around ¥150 billion, according to facility owner Japan Atomic Energy Agency.
Costs to decommission JAEA nuclear facilities estimated at ¥1.9 trillion, agency says
The costs to decommission 79 nuclear facilities owned by the Japan Atomic Energy Agency have been estimated to total ¥1.9 trillion over some 70 years, according to the agency. The es...
Image Not Available
Chinese trawler fled EEZ with Japanese inspectors on board in November: Suga
The government said Thursday it had protested to Beijing that a Chinese trawler suspected of poaching off the nation's southern coast sailed away with Japanese inspectors on board in November.

,