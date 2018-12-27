An Osaka University screening committee holds a meeting Wednesday to discuss an iPS-linked clinical study for patients with damaged corneas. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Osaka University approves iPS-linked clinical study for corneal damage

JIJI

OSAKA - An Osaka University team Wednesday obtained broad approval for its plan to conduct a clinical study on a method to treat patients with a damaged cornea by transplanting cells made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells from other people.

The team will now file for health ministry approval for the study.

If approved, the team hopes to carry out the first transplant surgery in May or June.

Four patients aged 20 or over with serious symptoms of a disease called corneal epithelial stem cell deficiency are slated to participate in the study.

The cornea is the transparent portion of the outer fibrous coat of the eyeball. If corneal stem cells are lost due to injury or disease, its transparency will also be lost, leading to a drop in visual clarity and possible blindness.

A current treatment option for patients with a damaged cornea is to receive a transplant from a donor, but hurdles for this treatment include rejection by the host and a lack of donors.

The team, including Osaka University professor Koji Nishida, plans to create corneal epithelial stem cells from iPS cells stockpiled at Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application.

The newly created cells will be transplanted onto the patients’ eyeballs after being set in a sheet structure to examine the safety and effectiveness of the iPS-based therapy.

“It’s very important to make the therapy widely available,” Nishida said. “We aim to offer a safe treatment to patients as soon as possible.”

In Japan, iPS-derived cells have been transplanted into patients with serious eye disease and Parkinson’s, while clinical studies are planned for heart disease patients and people with damaged spinal cords.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Two Chinese women under the foreign trainee program for nursing care arrive at Fukuoka Airport in July.
Justice Ministry revokes permit of supervising body for foreign trainee program over falsified re...
The government on Thursday revoked the credentials of a body that supervises companies accepting foreign trainees in the first such move since the program was introduced last year. Creative Net,...
Many high school students think sex education at school is useless, according to a Nippon Foundation survey.
About 40% of Japanese teens say sex education at school is useless: survey
About 40 percent of those aged between 17 and 19 think sex education at school is useless, an online survey by the Nippon Foundation think tank showed Thursday. Almost one in four respondents sa...
Naoya Igarashi, manager of Game Center Everyday in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, holds prizes for a claw machine last week. The machine features goods that bring back memories of earlier days in the Heisei Era.
Claw machine at Saitama arcade puts nostalgic Heisei Era items up for grabs
With the final New Year's celebrations of the Heisei Era approaching, a famous game arcade in Saitama Prefecture has installed a claw machine with prizes that are likely to give customers nostalgic...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

An Osaka University screening committee holds a meeting Wednesday to discuss an iPS-linked clinical study for patients with damaged corneas. | KYODO

,