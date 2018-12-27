Osaka University approves iPS-linked clinical study for corneal damage

An Osaka University team Wednesday obtained broad approval for its plan to conduct a clinical study on a method to treat patients with a damaged cornea by transplanting cells made from induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells from other people.

The team will now file for health ministry approval for the study.

If approved, the team hopes to carry out the first transplant surgery in May or June.

Four patients aged 20 or over with serious symptoms of a disease called corneal epithelial stem cell deficiency are slated to participate in the study.

The cornea is the transparent portion of the outer fibrous coat of the eyeball. If corneal stem cells are lost due to injury or disease, its transparency will also be lost, leading to a drop in visual clarity and possible blindness.

A current treatment option for patients with a damaged cornea is to receive a transplant from a donor, but hurdles for this treatment include rejection by the host and a lack of donors.

The team, including Osaka University professor Koji Nishida, plans to create corneal epithelial stem cells from iPS cells stockpiled at Kyoto University’s Center for iPS Cell Research and Application.

The newly created cells will be transplanted onto the patients’ eyeballs after being set in a sheet structure to examine the safety and effectiveness of the iPS-based therapy.

“It’s very important to make the therapy widely available,” Nishida said. “We aim to offer a safe treatment to patients as soon as possible.”

In Japan, iPS-derived cells have been transplanted into patients with serious eye disease and Parkinson’s, while clinical studies are planned for heart disease patients and people with damaged spinal cords.