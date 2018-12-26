National

Japan saw record 3,451 rain- and quake-induced mudslide disasters in 2018

Kyodo

A record 3,451 mudslide disasters occurred in 2018 due to torrential rains and a powerful earthquake in Hokkaido, land ministry data showed Wednesday.

The preliminary figure, covering all prefectures apart from Ibaraki, Tochigi and Tokyo, is the highest since comparable data became available in 1982 and more than three times higher than the annual average of 1,015 through 2017, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism said.

With concerns growing about an increase in downpours and typhoons linked to global warming, the government plans to enhance disaster preparedness for people living in areas prone to natural disasters by raising awareness of the potential hazards they may face.

According to the land ministry data, 161 people died in mudslides this year, the third highest on record, and 1,443 homes were damaged or destroyed.

More than a third of the landslide disasters, or 1,243, occurred in Hiroshima Prefecture, followed by 419 in Ehime, 237 in Hokkaido, 193 in Yamaguchi and 171 in Kochi.

In addition, just over 40 people were killed after a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit Hokkaido in September, triggering landslides and a blackout across the island.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Former U.S. National Security Agency whistleblower Edward Snowden participates via the internet in a Tokyo symposium on state surveillance of citizens on Oct. 1, 2017.
Panel proposes strengthening measures to protect whistleblowers
A government panel in a report released Wednesday proposed strengthening measures to protect whistleblowers from retaliatory actions by companies. But the panel stopped short of recommen...
Five-year jail terms are being sought for former Tepco executives Tsunehisa Katsumata (left), Ichiro Takekuro (middle) and Sakae Muto for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear meltdowns in 2011.
5-year jail terms sought for ex-TEPCO execs over nuclear crisis
Five-year prison terms were sought Wednesday for three former executives of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. for their alleged failure to prevent the Fukushima nuclear disaster trigger...
Leaflets for soliciting 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics volunteers are shown in Tokyo on Sept. 26.
Tokyo 2020 Olympic volunteer drive exceeds target with 186,000 applicants
The organizers of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games said Wednesday they have received applications from 186,101 people, more than double their recruitment target of 80,000 volunteers. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Part of Asakita Ward in the city of Hiroshima is covered by mud following torrential rains that hit a wide area of western Japan in July. | KYODO

, ,