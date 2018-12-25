Sixth case of swine fever infection found at central Japan farm

The sixth case of swine fever has been found at a farm in central Japan after the country’s first case since 1992 was reported earlier this year, Gifu Prefectural Government said Tuesday.

The authority said it had begun culling about 7,500 pigs at the farm in the city of Seki to contain the spread of the virus, which has a high fatality rate and has already been detected in wild boars in the prefectures of Gifu and Aichi.

The central government set up a response unit and Ground Self-Defense Force troops were dispatched to the farm to contain the epidemic at the request of Gifu Gov. Hajime Furuta. Swine fever does not affect humans even if an infected animal is consumed.

In September, a swine fever infection was reported in the city of Gifu. Similar cases have since been reported at facilities in the prefecture, including public institutions.

Prior to this year’s outbreak, Japan had only seen swine fever in 1992 when five pigs were infected. The government had declared the virus eradicated in 2007.