People in protective gear gather near a pen on Tuesday in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, following the detection of swine fever in one of the pigs kept there. | KYODO

National / Science & Health

Sixth case of swine fever infection found at central Japan farm

Kyodo

GIFU - The sixth case of swine fever has been found at a farm in central Japan after the country’s first case since 1992 was reported earlier this year, Gifu Prefectural Government said Tuesday.

The authority said it had begun culling about 7,500 pigs at the farm in the city of Seki to contain the spread of the virus, which has a high fatality rate and has already been detected in wild boars in the prefectures of Gifu and Aichi.

The central government set up a response unit and Ground Self-Defense Force troops were dispatched to the farm to contain the epidemic at the request of Gifu Gov. Hajime Furuta. Swine fever does not affect humans even if an infected animal is consumed.

In September, a swine fever infection was reported in the city of Gifu. Similar cases have since been reported at facilities in the prefecture, including public institutions.

Prior to this year’s outbreak, Japan had only seen swine fever in 1992 when five pigs were infected. The government had declared the virus eradicated in 2007.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japanese study suggests genetic screening can help reduce miscarriages
Clinical studies on pre-implantation genetic screening, or PGS, of eggs fertilized in vitro has suggested that the screening can reduce the miscarriage rate, the Japan Society of Obstetrics and Gyn...
Bullying suspected of being behind MSDF crewman's suicide, as Japan's naval force faces string of...
Abuse of authority by the captain of a Maritime Self-Defense Force supply vessel is suspected to have been behind the suicide of a crewman in September, sources close to the matter said Tuesday, ci...
Musician Kyochi Watanabe plays his guitar at the entrance of Aokigahara Forest. Watanabe has been using music to try to reach out to people contemplating suicide and lift them from their despair.
Gatekeeper at Japan's 'suicide forest' hopes music can save lives
From his hut on the edge of Japan's "suicide forest," Kyochi Watanabe blasts John Lennon's "Imagine" into the night — hoping that music can lift people from their despair before it's too late. T...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

People in protective gear gather near a pen on Tuesday in Seki, Gifu Prefecture, following the detection of swine fever in one of the pigs kept there. | KYODO

, , ,