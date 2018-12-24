Civic group moves forward with steps to seize Nippon Steel’s assets in South Korea over forced labor case after firm ignores deadline

A civic group that supports South Korean plaintiffs in a forced labor case against Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. said Monday it will proceed with steps to seize the steel giant’s South Korean assets after the firm ignored its Dec. 24 deadline.

The Japanese firm was ordered by South Korea’s Supreme Court in October to pay 400 million won (about $350,000) to four South Koreans over forced labor during Japanese colonial rule between 1910 and 1945.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs earlier set a Dec. 24 deadline for the firm to respond to their request to begin compensation talks based on the ruling, but the firm did not do so.

“As the company failed to meet the deadline for taking action, which was 5 p.m. of Dec. 24, we will soon work on compulsory execution upon it,” the Center for Historical Truth and Justice, the main group supporting the plaintiffs, said in a statement.

“However, we will also consider the fact that talks between authorities between South Korea and Japan are ongoing when deciding the exact date” of seizure, the group added.

To avoid such asset seizures, Japanese and South Korean Foreign Ministry officials have been holding working-level talks in Seoul.

Tokyo maintains that the issue of compensation was settled “completely and finally” in an agreement attached to a 1965 treaty that normalized ties between Japan and South Korea.