Sacks of recycled green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes sit at a Junyoung Industrial facility in Gimpo, South Korea, April 19. | BLOOMBERG

World / Science & Health

Scary statistic: 90.5% of plastic is not recycled

AP

LONDON - The world’s burgeoning plastic waste crisis has won the attention of Britain’s Royal Statistical Society, which chose 90.5 percent — the proportion of plastic waste that has never been recycled — as its international statistic of the year.

The society, which chooses a winner from nominations made by the public, picked the statistic generated in a U.N. report based on the work of U.S. academics Roland Geyer, Jenna R Jambeck and Kara Lavender Law.

Public awareness of the problem has been growing, particularly after filmmaker David Attenborough’s documentary “Blue Planet II” showed sea turtles shrouded in plastic, among other horrors.

Geyer says he was honored by the accolade and hopes “it will help draw attention to the problem of plastic pollution that impacts nearly every community and ecosystem globally.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a U.N. Security Council meeting on the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York Tuesday
U.S. hints at Trump Mideast peace plan: Lots to like, some not
U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley has given a hint of the Trump administration's peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians, saying it's long, takes advantage of new technology, and has a lot both sides ...
This Dec. 24, 1968, photo made available by NASA shows the Earth behind the surface of the moon during the Apollo 8 mission.
NASA's first flight to moon, Apollo 8, marks 50th anniversary
Fifty years ago on Christmas Eve, a tumultuous year of assassinations, riots and war drew to a close in heroic and hopeful fashion with the three Apollo 8 astronauts reading from the Book of Genesi...
Pope Francis celebrates a special Mass for the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican Dec. 12.
Victims, accountability on agenda at pope's sex abuse summit
The Vatican on Tuesday released the first details of Pope Francis' upcoming high-stakes sex abuse prevention summit, making clear that bishops attending the gathering must reach out to victims befo...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Sacks of recycled green polyethylene terephthalate (PET) flakes sit at a Junyoung Industrial facility in Gimpo, South Korea, April 19. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , ,