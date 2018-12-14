French manhunt for suspected gunman focuses on Strasbourg district as attack toll climbs to three
Members of the French police special forces RAID take part in an operation Thursday in Strasbourg as part of the hunt for the gunman who killed three people and injured 13 others in an attack on Strasbourg's Christmas market. | AFP-JIJI

World / Crime & Legal

French manhunt for suspected gunman focuses on Strasbourg district as attack toll climbs to three

AP

STRASBOURG, FRANCE – A police operation was underway Thursday in the Strasbourg neighborhood where the suspected gunman in an attack near a popular Christmas market that killed three people last was seen.

One French police official said security forces, including the elite Raid squad, took action based on “supposition only” that the suspect, Cherif Chekatt, 29, could be hiding in a building nearby two days after the attack.

The official could not be identified because he was not authorized to disclose details on the investigation.

Authorities said a taxi driver dropped Chekatt off in the Neudorf neighborhood of Strasbourg on Tuesday evening after the shooting that also wounded 13 people. The suspect also was wounded while exchanging fire with security forces, officials said.

More than 700 officers have been searching Chekatt, who had a long criminal record and had been flagged for extremism, government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux told CNews television.

Asked about the instructions they received, Griveaux said the focus was catching the suspect “as soon as possible,” dead or alive, and “put an end to the manhunt.”

Chekatt allegedly shouted “God is great!” in Arabic and sprayed gunfire from a security zone near the Christmas market. Prosecutors have opened a terror investigation of the attack. Police distributed a photo of Chekatt, with the warning: “Individual dangerous, above all do not intervene.”

The death toll rose to three Thursday with the death of a victim who was declared brain-dead earlier. Five of the people wounded were in serious condition, the prefecture of the Strasbourg region said.

France raised its three-stage threat index to the highest level and deployed 1,800 additional soldiers across France to help patrol streets and secure crowded events.

French authorities said that the suspect, born in Strasbourg, had run-ins with police starting at age 10 and his first conviction at age 13.

Chekatt had been convicted 27 times, mostly in France but also in Switzerland and Germany, for crimes including armed robbery. He had been flagged for extremism and was on a watch list.

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking in Brussels where he is attending a European summit, said Interior minister Christophe Castaner would travel to Strasbourg on Thursday evening.

Griveaux called on the “yellow vest” protesters who have demonstrated across France since last month not to take to the streets. Some members of the movement planned a fifth round of demonstrations on Saturday across France to demand tax relief.

The usually busy streets of Strasbourg were eerily empty on Thursday morning, with a heavy police and military presence. The Christmas market was closed at least through Thursday, authorities said.

Some lit candles and brought flowers to a makeshift memorial at the site of the attack.

“You can feel a very heavy atmosphere due all these events,” said resident Lucille Romance. “People are in a state of shock and are avoiding getting out of their house.”

The dead included a Thai tourist, 45-year-old Anupong Suebsamarn, according to the Thai Foreign Ministry.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said one Italian was among the wounded, in critical condition. The Europhonica radio consortium said Antonio Megalizzi, 28, was in Strasbourg to follow the session of the European Parliament.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Members of rescue services work at the scene of a train accident in Ankara Thursday. A high-speed train hit a railway engine and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at the station in the Turkish capital Thursday, killing several people and injuring scores of others, officials and news reports said.
Nine killed, 86 injured as high-speed train slams into locomotive in Ankara
Nine people were killed and nearly 90 injured after a high-speed train crashed into a locomotive in the Turkish capital on Thursday, officials said, becoming the latest rail disaster to hit the cou...
Republican Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake and his wife, Cheryl, arrive for the funeral of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor Dec. 7 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Trump critic Republican Jeff Flake's Senate farewell speech cites 'real' threats to democracy
Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona is warning in his farewell address that the "threats to our democracy from within and without are real." Flake is perhaps the most vocal Republican critic of President...
This Jan. 28, 1915, image made available by the U.S. Naval History and Heritage Command shows the USS San Diego while serving as the flagship of the Pacific Fleet. Her name had been changed from California in September 1914.
U-boat mine suspected as scientists scour WWI U.S. shipwreck off Long Island to solve military my...
A hundred years ago, a mysterious explosion hit the only major U.S. warship to sink during World War I. Now the Navy believes it has the answer to what doomed the USS San Diego: An underwater mine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Members of the French police special forces RAID take part in an operation Thursday in Strasbourg as part of the hunt for the gunman who killed three people and injured 13 others in an attack on Strasbourg's Christmas market. | AFP-JIJI This photo provided Thursday by the National Police shows the wanted notice for Cherif Chekatt, the suspect in the Strasbourg attack. French security forces were trying to catch the suspected Strasbourg gunman dead or alive, an official said Thursday, two days after an attack near the city's Christmas market. More than 700 officers were involved in the manhunt for 29-year-old Cherif Chekatt. | POLICE NATIONALE / VIA AP French police officers patrol the streets next to a bullet hole following an attack that left three people dead and at least 13 wounded, in Strasbourg, eastern France, Thursday. | AP

, , , ,