Hokkaido ski resort town of Kutchan to enact Japan’s first fixed-rate lodging tax
Tourists walk in Kutchan, Hokkaido, in February. | KYODO

National

Hokkaido ski resort town of Kutchan to enact Japan’s first fixed-rate lodging tax

Kyodo

SAPPORO – The town of Kutchan, located near Hokkaido’s popular Niseko ski resort, plans to introduce a 2 percent lodging tax under an ordinance passed by the municipal assembly Thursday.

The town aims to enact the tax next November following consultations with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. If realized, it will be the first fixed-rate lodging tax in Japan. Fixed-amount taxes have already been introduced in other parts of the country.

Under the ordinance, guests staying at hotels, inns and private lodging services in the town will be taxed 2 percent of their accommodation fees.

The town expects to bring in ¥300 million a year by taxing travelers who stay overnight at accommodations. It plans to use the revenue to promote tourism, expand multilingual guidance services and increase the number of barrier-free facilities in the town.

The area is known for its abundant powder snow and draws 140,000 lodgers from overseas a year, with many coming from Asia and Australia.

The number of visitors to the town is on the rise. In 2017, about 1.6 million people visited the resort area, which has a population of just 15,000. As a result of its small population, the area faces a serious shortage of tourism services and facilities, including transportation, car parks and information desks.

Tokyo, Osaka Prefecture and the city of Kyoto also impose a lodging tax on travelers, but they levy a fixed amount rather than a fixed percentage of the accommodation fee.

In Kyoto, for example, lodgers are charged ¥200 for accommodations that charge less than ¥20,000 per person per night and ¥500 for accommodations charging more than ¥20,000 and less than ¥50,000.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Futaba in Fukushima Prefecture, where restrictions may be lifted to allow daytime access in 2020, is seen in November.
Town that hosts disaster-hit Fukushima nuclear plant aims to allow daytime access to special zone...
One of the municipalities that hosts the crisis-hit Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant is considering lifting restrictions on daytime access in spring 2020 to an area being rebuilt in the town center, s...
Ogawa discusses her research at the 2018 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women In Science International Awards Ceremony in Paris in March.
Japanese winner of L'Oreal-UNESCO award for female scientists looks to reshape materials research
From a young age, Dr. Yukiko Ogawa knew she wanted to become a scientist. Growing up in Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, she would spend hours after school creating objects in her bedroom. It was this cur...
Children attend an assembly at Futenma No. 2 Elementary School in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture, on Thursday to mark one year since a window fell from a U.S. military helicopter onto the school's yard.
693: Number of times Okinawa schoolkids have taken shelter from U.S. aircraft in year since helic...
Students at an elementary school in Okinawa Prefecture have taken shelter nearly 700 times due to U.S. military aircraft flying overhead since an American helicopter window fell onto the school's y...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists walk in Kutchan, Hokkaido, in February. | KYODO

, , , , ,