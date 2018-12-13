National

Record 73% of Japan’s college students participated in ‘internship’ programs

JIJI

A record 72.8 percent of college students in Japan have participated in corporate internship programs, a recent survey by Mynavi Corp. has found.

The internship participation rate inched up 0.6 percentage points from the previous year’s survey, according to the job information company.

The latest survey received responses between Sept. 28 and Oct. 16 from 6,507 students registered for Mynavi information who are slated to graduate in spring 2020.

Of the respondents, 53.9 percent said it is easy for them to participate in one-day “internship” programs, while 33.8 percent preferred internship periods of two or three days.

“Many students hope to get information on companies in a short period,” an official of Mynavi’s research and marketing department said.

Meanwhile, there are concerns among universities about short-term internship programs, as well as negative effects on schoolwork from internship participation.

Short internship programs are “not different from company briefing sessions, and some are apparently linked to recruitment processes,” said an official of Meiji University in Tokyo. “Students cannot attend classes because of internship programs.”

In response to such concerns, major trading firm Sumitomo Corp. has separated one-day internships from its recruitment process.

During a one-day program this year, the company did not brief participating students about the details of its businesses but held a debate session among them on general issues, including what skills are necessary for working around the globe.

Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., a unit of Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., plans to offer a three-day internship program in mid-February, when universities do not usually hold classes.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A giant rock resembling the video game character Pac-Man is drawing visitors to a mountain in Miyazaki Prefecture.
Giant 'Pac-Man' rock drawing crowds to mountain in Miyazaki
A giant rock resembling Pac-Man is drawing climbers to a mountain in Miyazaki Prefecture, with visitors eager to snap photos to share on the internet. A 90-minute hike from the Shishigawa...
Professional shogi player Sota Fujii poses after winning his 100th official match Wednesday in Tokyo.
Sota Fujii, 16, becomes youngest shogi player to reach 100 wins
Sixteen-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii secured his 100th official match victory Wednesday, becoming the youngest professional player of the Japanese board game to reach the milestone in addition...
Image Not Available
South Korea begins two-day military drill near disputed islets in the Sea of Japan
South Korea on Thursday began a two-day regular naval and air exercise near two islets it controls in the Sea of Japan that are claimed by Tokyo, the South Korean Navy said. The South's military...

, ,