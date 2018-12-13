Asia Pacific

North Korea food production fell this year, U.N. estimates

AFP-JIJI

SEOUL – Food production has fallen this year in isolated, nuclear-armed North Korea, according to the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization.

Rice and corn are the North’s main staples, but rice output was expected to be below average because of erratic rains and low irrigation supplies, the FAO said in its quarterly Crop Prospects and Food Situation report.

Unfavorable weather conditions also diminished corn yields, it added.

As a result the country would need to import 641,000 tons of food in the coming year, up from 456,000 tons this year, when it bought 390,000 tons and received 66,000 tons in food aid.

There was a widespread lack of access to food in the North, it said in the document.

“Food insecurity continues to remain a key concern, with conditions aggravated by the below-average 2018 main season output,” it said.

Agricultural production is chronically poor in the North, which only has a limited supply of arable land.

The country has periodically been hit by famine, and hundreds of thousands of people died — estimates range into the millions — in the mid-1990s.

North Korea was one of 40 countries — 31 of them in Africa — listed as in need of external assistance for food in the report.

U.N. agencies estimate that 10.3 million people in the North need humanitarian assistance. But donor funding has dried up in the face of political tensions over its weapons programs, with critics saying that the provision of aid encourages Pyongyang to prioritize its military ambitions over adequately providing for its people.

David Beasley, the head of the U.N.’s World Food Program, said in May that there was undoubtedly a hunger problem in North Korea but it was not on the scale of the 1990s famine.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Candles burn as activists gather at a rally calling for the release of imprisoned Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, one year after they were arrested, in Yangon Wednesday.
Myanmar activists urge release of 'Person of Year' journalists who reported on Rohingya crackdown
Several dozen journalists and activists held a rally Wednesday in Myanmar's biggest city to mark the anniversary of the arrest of two reporters for the Reuters news agency who are among a group of ...
Image Not Available
U.S. downgrades Pakistan in religious freedom rankings
The Trump administration on Tuesday placed Pakistan on its annual list of worst offenders for nations that it says infringe on religious freedom. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a stateme...
Image Not Available
Kim Jong Un's step-grandmother dies: South Korea
The second wife of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung — the step-grandmother of Pyongyang's current leader Kim Jong Un — has died, the South's government said Wednesday. Kim Song Ae, who was born...

, ,