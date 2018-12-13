National / Crime & Legal

Four Japanese men jailed in Indonesia’s Papua for immigration violations

Kyodo

JAKARTA – A court in Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua sentenced four Japanese on Wednesday to five and a half months in jail for immigration violations and ordered them to pay a fine.

The four men, all in their 50s, have been detained since June when they were arrested in a massive raid on some companies in the province’s Nabire Regency. The authorities detained 33 other foreign nationals in the raid.

According to immigration officials, the four were working for Jakarta-based gold mining company PT Nur Alam International, which apparently has an operation in the area.

A judicial panel at the Nabire District Court found the defendants guilty of violating the country’s immigration law by working while on limited stay and tourist visas.

They were each fined 10 million rupiah (about $685).

