Business

Japan’s antitrust watchdog to study tech giants to see if fair business regulations are needed

Kyodo

The Fair Trade Commission has decided to launch a massive survey in January into the business practices of internet technology giants, a senior lawmaker said Wednesday.

The planned survey is designed to learn how four large firms that provide online search and shopping services — Google LLC, Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. — conduct business and how best to set regulations for dealing with issues that may arise due to their massive economic clout.

The move, revealed at a meeting of ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers, comes amid growing concerns that such technology companies can force unfair deals on smaller business partners due to their overwhelming market shares.

The FTC will compile basic regulatory principles later this month aimed at preventing potential abuse based on their advantageous positions and consider specific measures that may be taken, including rewriting related laws.

While their business partners may decline to cooperate with the commission’s survey by citing confidentiality agreements with the large firms, the commission is ready to utilize a clause in the anti-monopoly law and conduct compulsory inspections, according to the lawmaker.

The government has already learned of cases in which smaller firms have been forced to accept unfair deals with bigger technology companies. But it has not been able to grasp the full extent of the unfair deals due to a reluctance by the smaller firms to cooperate in surveys due to confidentiality clauses.

The compulsory inspections could help the government get a better picture of the issue. But some have raised questions about their efficacy, as failing to comply with the inspections would only draw a small fine that some firms may choose to pay instead of revealing information about their business models.

The commission plans to establish a special organization for monitoring the technology firms by recruiting outside experts who will check whether such unfair business practices are taking place.

The commission held a meeting with a major IT firm last month.

The envisioned monitoring organization is expected to comprise law, economics and information technology experts, among other fields, who will formulate rules and regulations and pass forward information to regulatory authorities.

The commission says data collected from individuals hold economic value and calls for restricting abuse of advantageous positions under the aim of securing transparency and fairness.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
Dollar higher around ¥113.40 in late Tokyo trading
The dollar was firmer around ¥113.40 in Tokyo trading late Wednesday, as investors retreated to the sidelines to see the U.S. consumer price index for November, due out later in the day. At 5 p....
Image Not Available
Tokyo stocks rebound sharply on bargain hunting
Stocks rallied sharply on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, bolstered by bargain hunting following their recent plunges. The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 454.73 points, or 2.15 percent, to...
Signs at gas stations bear the logos of Japanese oil distributors Idemitsu Kosan Co. (left) and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K.
Idemitsu and Showa Shell merger gets approval from antitrust regulators at home and abroad
Major oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan Co. and Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. said Wednesday their planned merger has been approved by all relevant antitrust authorities at home and abroad, moving them closer ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

The Fair Trade Commission plans to launch a massive survey next month into business practices of internet technology giants, according to a senior ruling party lawmaker. | KYODO

, , , , , ,